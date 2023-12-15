A menstrual product dispenser at the County Administration Center. Courtesy County News Center

San Diego County’s Free4Me program, which provides free menstrual products in county bathrooms, was awarded the 2023 California State Association of Counties Challenge Award, it was announced Friday.

The awards are an annual celebration recognizing innovative and creative programs across the state.

According to the county, nearly two-thirds of low-income people in the United States report being unable to afford menstrual products at some point during the previous year and have faced a decision between purchasing food or other necessities and menstrual products. This challenge, referred to as “period poverty” disproportionately impacts people experiencing homelessness, transgender people, youth and low-income individuals, a county statement read.

Identifying this need, the Free for Menstrual Equity, or Free4Me pilot program, was launched May 28, 2021 in restrooms at 24 county-owned buildings and included the installation of 58 tampon and menstrual pad dispensers. The locations of the dispensers were featured on a website and shared with local period poverty advocates.

The pilot program, budgeted at $70,000, provided more than 277,500 menstrual products over its first two years. According to a poll of those who used the products provided by Free4Me, more than half said they had worried about paying for menstrual products in the previous year, the county statement read.

Now, the program is expanding, with dispensers in all female and gender-neutral restrooms, along with one centrally located male restroom in each facility. More than 1,000 dispensers will be installed in over 300 county- owned and leased facilities by May 2024.

In consultation with the county, the city of San Diego adopted the same Free4ME program model and name in October.

–City News Service