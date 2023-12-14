San Diego State University is a partner in the Southern Border Coalition. Photo by Chris Stone

A group led by San Diego State is seeking members of the community to aid in shaping a resilient carbon-neutral economy in San Diego and Imperial counties.

California Jobs First’s Southern Border Coalition will play a key role in creating an inclusive economic development plan focused on green jobs in disinvested communities.

The coalition is one of 13 High Road Transition Collaboratives (HRTCs) across the state tasked with putting disinvested communities at the center of economic decision-making. As the only collaborative in San Diego and Imperial County, San Diego State has teamed up with organizations across the region to form the Southern Border Coalition.

A principal investigator for the Southern Border Coalition, John McMillan, said the coalition will provide training in the nuts and bolts of economic development planning through workshops and other opportunities.

Those chosen as sector leads do not have to be experts in economic development before joining. However, they should demonstrate a commitment to serving disinvested communities and have experience doing so.

“We think there are a lot of good ideas that are potentially untapped in the region,” said McMillan. “What we’re looking for more than anything is somebody that’s committed to making an impact for their community.”

Youth sector leaders, for instance. should be between the ages of 15 and 24, come from disinvested communities and be actively involved in youth activities, said McMillan. He added that students from SDSU and across the region are encouraged to apply.

The sectors include disinvested communities, California Native American tribes, youth, LGBTQ+, farmworkers, education and training providers, labor, philanthropic, and community-based organizations, environmental justice groups, government and economic development agencies, workforce entities, worker centers and businesses.

Some 52 people will be elected to serve as sector leads.

Once elected, sector leads will work together to analyze the labor market and identify industries that contribute to economic viability in the region, keeping in mind climate goals, and then choose five of those industries as core priorities for California Jobs First investment over the next two years.

They will vote on which projects within those industries will receive a portion of a $9 million pool of funding for capacity building and pre-development support.

Then, sector leads will sign off on all project proposals before they are submitted to the state in a competitive process for a portion of a $268 million pool of implementation funding.

During the two-year process, sector leads will connect with stakeholders from their respective sectors to share information, encourage community participation and survey sector members on their priorities.

“You get to help decide on both regional planning processes and projects that will benefit your community and shape that future, which is not something that community members get to do in a very direct way very often,” said McMillan.

McMillan expects the commitment for sector leads to be about eight to 12 hours per month, from Jan. 30, 2024 through Sept. 30, 2026, with several of those hours spent attending sector meetings and other community events.

Each sector lead will receive a monthly stipend of $1,000.

Interested parties may apply using the Sector Lead Nomination and Application form, which describes the 15 sectors as well as lead responsibilities. Prospective sector leads must apply or be nominated by 5 p.m. Jan. 12 to be eligible for the election, which will take place Jan. 22-25.

Applications will be available for public comment Jan. 15-19 to allow coalition members and the public to provide comments regarding qualifications prior to the elections.

Community members who do not wish to be leads, but want to contribute to inclusive and sustainable economic development can complete a Coalition Member Commitment form. They will be eligible to vote for sector leads in January.