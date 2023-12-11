Map of the Mid-City Plan via https://www.sandiego.gov/planning/mid-city-communities-plan-update

The city of San Diego has begun the process of updating the Mid-City Communities Plan, intended to identify priorities and opportunities for homes, businesses, and infrastructure, it was announced Monday.

The Mid-City Communities Plan Update will update the 1998 community plan, which includes City Heights, Eastern Area, Kensington-Talmage, and Normal Heights. Beyond housing and commerce, the plan is also intended to locate areas for investments like parks, public spaces, and places to walk, roll, and bike, according to the city.

“As communities grow and change, it’s important to have an updated plan that is aligned with present-day needs and opportunities to create more homes, jobs, and new infrastructure,” said City Planning Director Heidi Vonblum. “This is the area’s first community plan update in 25 years, and we are counting on the public to share with us how we can best achieve this to ensure the plan benefits current and future San Diegans in Mid-City.”

The Mid-City Communities Plan is part of San Diego’s General Plan — the city’s guide to long-term growth.

As part of the update, the city on Monday invited community members, neighborhood groups, businesses, and organizations to share their ideas about the future of their neighborhoods by participating in a short survey or by registering to join a Mid-City Communities working group available on the Mid- City Communities Plan Update website, www.sandiego.gov/planning/mid-city- communities-plan-update.

Early next year, city staff will hold workshops, office hours, and drop- in sessions to gather more feedback and answer questions.

According to the city, the Plan Update effort is expected to take up to three years, during which San Diegans will have opportunities to engage throughout the entirety of the process. It will ultimately go to the full City Council for consideration.

–City News Service