A rendering of The Brynn at Civita. Courtesy Sudberry Properties

Sudberry Properties has broken ground for the fourth apartment neighborhood in the growing Civita urban village, with 200 luxury units planned on 3.3 acres.

The Brynn, scheduled to open in 2025, is located at 2525 Via Alta in Mission Valley, overlooking the award-winning 14.3-acre Civita Park.

The five-story building, which features “San Diego Modernism” architecture, is designed with residential units wrapping around a parking structure with 360 spaces. Building wings are configured to create a series of courtyards, each with distinctive landscape.

“The Brynn at Civita marks the evolution of high-style design in the community, which has earned more than 60 local, regional, and national awards for design and architecture,” said Colton Sudberry, president of Sudberry Properties.

“In addition to the individual units’ modern design and custom finishes, many of the apartments will have expansive views of the park, city lights, or surrounding mountains,” he added.

The smoke-free community will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 613 to 1,448 square feet. Interior amenities will include 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style flooring and carpeting, kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and full-size washers and dryers.

Open floorplans and large windows are designed to take advantage of the view-oriented location. Some plans will feature patios or decks.

The development team includes general contractor Rockwood Construction, Architects Orange, RICK Engineering and Design Tec. Sudberry Properties will provide property management.

Over the past decade, Sudberry has transformed a former sand and gravel quarry into a 230-acre community where homes, stores and businesses are interspersed with parklands, open space, pedestrian-friendly streets and walkways.