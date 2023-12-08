The San Diego Foundation offices in Liberty Station.

Ramona Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of the San Diego Foundation, has awarded $40,000 to seven local nonprofit programs that demonstrate the power to build a more vibrant community and recover from the pandemic.

“We are so very excited to be supporting these seven nonprofit organizations that all have a long history of impact and relationship-building in Ramona,” shared Robert Krysak, RCF board chair. “We are confident their programs will build a more vibrant community and will continue to help those who need it most.”

In its 12th year of grantmaking, RCF has granted more than $447,000 to over 100 nonprofit programs that strengthen the quality of life for all who live, work, and enjoy Ramona.

The 2023 – 2024 grantees include:

$5,000 to ArtReach to serve all K-6 students at Ramona Elementary, with dynamic social-emotional learning and visual and performing arts-aligned visual arts workshops.

$5,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to provide an outdoor education program called "The Ultimate Journey," which provides youth from underserved backgrounds with lessons in ecosystem exploration, finding and visiting your local park, and reusing/reduce/recycling strategies.

$5,000 to Friends of the Ramona Library to purchase new all-in-one computer workstations to help children ages 2 to 12 attain early literacy and school readiness skills.

$5,000 to TrueCare to continue its Health Equity Through Uncompensated Care program to ensure individuals and families in Ramona who are unable to afford the sliding fee can still receive care without the burden of cost.

$10,000 to Ramona Senior Center for its Senior Nutrition Program that serves nutritious meals to seniors who may be unable to provide for themselves.

$5,000 to Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego Inc. to work with the Ramona Fire Department to ensure volunteers will be available to respond to crises alongside the Ramona Fire Department 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

$5,000 to Voices for Children to recruit, train, screen and supervise additional Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) who will serve Ramona's children in the foster care system.

To become an RCF member, visit the website or contact Trudy Armstrong at trudy@sdfoundation.org.