A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped 2.5 cents Saturday to $4.946, its lowest amount since July 12.

The average price has dropped 62 of the past 64 days, decreasing $1.303, including 1.2 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.6 cents less than one week ago and 43.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 5.2 cents more than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.489 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price decreased one-tenth of a cent to $3.247. It is 1.2 cents less than one week ago, 20.1 cents lower than one month ago, 20.1 cents cheaper than one year ago, and has dropped $1.769 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“The current streak of daily pump prices either falling or staying flat started on Sept. 19,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “It appears this run is in jeopardy, and we may see prices edge a bit higher. But if the cost of oil eventually hits reverse and dips again, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

–City News Service