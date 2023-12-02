Mega Millions lottery tickets. Photo via @nypost Twitter

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing to $377 million.

One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Massachusetts, New York and Texas, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. They are each worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were 12, 47, 49, 52, 65 and the Mega number was 12. The estimated jackpot was $355 million.

The drawing was the 16th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

— City News Service