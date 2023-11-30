San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister prepares the mailing. County photo

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister Thursday reminded property owners that there are 12 days until the Dec. 11 deadline to pay property taxes.

The total amount owed is $8.63 billion dollars, $566 million more than last year’s total of $8.1 billion, he said.

“The deadline to pay property taxes is twelve days away, so we call this time of year `The Twelve Days of Taxes’ — since there are twelve more days to pay without getting a penalty,” McAllister said.

According to the county, a total of 1,013,632 secured tax bills were sent in early October and are online to view and pay at sdttc.com. Taxpayers can pay online free using an e-Check, and will get an immediate, emailed confirmation.

“More than 70% of taxpayers now pay electronically because it is secure, fast, and easy,” McAllister said.

The first property tax installment was due on Nov. 1, 2023 and will become delinquent after Dec. 11. The second installment is due Feb. 1, 2024 and becomes delinquent after April 10, 2024.

“Property taxes fund essential county and city services,” said McAllister. “Public health, public schools, and many more critical services are funded by these tax dollars.”

–City News Service