Street view of 655 Broadway in San Diego. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

Two new tenants have committed to 10-year leases totaling 45,000 square feet at 655 West Broadway, owned by MetLife Investment Management and leased by CBRE.

ESET and Northwestern Mutual will be the new additions to the downtown San Diego high-rise.

CBRE’s Jeff Oesterblad, Chuck Reiter, Luke Williams and Anna Andrade represented the landlord in both transactions.

“We were able to navigate two different transactions for our client, MetLife Investment Management, in a dynamic downtown submarket,” said Reiter, a senior vice president at CBRE. “We understood the problems both customers faced and adequately addressed them to earn their trust into committing long-term to 655 West Broadway.”

Both leases were for full floors at the Class A office building.

ESET leased 24,233 square feet on the seventh floor and Northwestern Mutual leased 21,837 square feet on the 17th floor. The building provides several amenities, including an arcade, fitness center, conferencing center, co-working lounge, and deck655, an 8,500-square-foot-indoor-outdoor event space on the sixth floor.

“Both tenants were drawn to 655 West Broadway because of its ideal location and amenities,” Reiter said. “These pieces will help each company’s employees return to the office.”

The 23-story office building, built in 2005, is currently at 92.1% occupancy with a diverse mix of tenants, including Robbins Geller, Cetera, RBC Wealth Management and Buchalter.