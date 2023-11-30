A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped seven-tenths of a cent Thursday to $4.983.

According to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service, the average price has dropped 60 of the past 62 days, decreasing $1.266, including 2.4 cents Wednesday. It is 6.8 cents less than one week ago, 47.9 cents lower than one month ago, and a half-cent cheaper than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.452 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price was unchanged at $3.246 for the second day in a row. It has dropped 58.9 cents over the past 63 days, including four-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 2.2 cents less than one week ago, 24.8 cents lower than one month ago, and 24.9 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.77 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

–City News Service