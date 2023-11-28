Sony Electronics headquarters in Rancho Bernardo. Photo by Balintawak via Wikimedia Commons

Is it real, or fake? That’s the question many ask when browsing photographs on social media sites.

Well, the ability to detect fake photos may be on the way, thanks to work underway locally.

Sony Electronics, the San Diego unit of Japanese consumer electronics giant Sony, says it has finished a second round of testing for its in-camera authenticity technology with the Associated Press, the global news distribution agency.

The technology produces a machine-based digital signature — a birth certificate, if you will, for images — validating their origin. This stops undetected fakery, according to a Sony news release.

“Fake and manipulated images are a major concern for news organizations. Not only do they contribute to mis- and disinformation but ultimately, they erode the public’s trust in factual, accurate imagery,” said David Ake, who heads up AP’s photography section.

Sony executive Neal Manowitz said he understands the critical need to fight fake images in journalism and he announced plans to release the in-camera authenticity technology in a firmware update in early 2024.

The recent field test, conducted last month, involved evaluating both capture authentication and workflow processes, with Camera Bits, the startup behind the new Photo Mechanic software.

The company is adding the technology necessary to preserve a camera’s digital signature during the editing process.

* * *

San Diego-based life sciences industry group Biocom California has honored Andrés Bratt-Leal, head of research and development at San Diego’s Aspen Neuroscience, with a 2023 Life Science Catalyst award.

According to a news release, the award recognizes “the most inspiring and driven young minds who are sparking meaningful change in human health through research, discovery, and entrepreneurship in the California life sciences industry.”

Joe Panetta, the chief executive at Biocom, praised Bratt-Leal and other awardees for their insight, expertise and passion to push the state’s life science industry forward.

Bratt-Leal is leading the development of personalized stem cell technology for Parkinson’s Disease at Aspen Neuroscience.

Aspen Neuroscience is developing personalized induced pluripotent stem cell technology to benefit patients who suffer from Parkinson’s Disease.

According to the Biocom release, there is no disease-modifying treatment for Parkinson’s, the second most common neurodegenerative disease affecting more than 10 million worldwide.

* * *

The California Wine Institute has published its 2023 Wine Harvest Report, with a few tidbits to be gleaned from wine production in San Diego.

Of course, we don’t rank up there with heavy-hitters like Napa, Sonoma or Mendocino counties, but we do have a smidgen of grape production.

We had 671 acres in production for the year, with varieties Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah the most-planted grapes.

According to the report, this year’s statewide vintage “is characterized by exceptional ripeness and full flavors, attributed to delayed fruit development. “

California cranks out 80% of the nation’s wine, making the Golden State the world’s fourth-largest wine-producing region.

The report said that more than eight-tenths of the state’s wine is now bottled in sustainable facilities and that more than half of our 615,000 grape-growing acres are also in sustainability programs.

* * *

San Diego’s favorite burger chain Jack in the Box says it has signed 123 new restaurant commitments during its 2023 fiscal year.

The company also announced the signing of 138 new restaurant commitments for its Del Taco unit along with the release of its fiscal 2023 financial results.

According to a media release, Jack entered four new states during the year — Arkansas, Florida, Montana, and Wyoming — and secured a commitment to enter Mexico with 22 new units.

In mid-2023, Jack set a record for a restaurant opening in a new market, achieving a 66% revenue increase with its inaugural Salt Lake City location.

Executive Tim Linderman said the company is exceeding expectations in new markets, highlighting the success of the company’s “playbook” for franchise growth.

Linderman also emphasized that the outperformance of all new restaurants in 2023, not just in new markets, is crucial to overall growth potential.

Franchise development opportunities for both brands are available across the U.S. For more information, visit jackintheboxfranchising.com and deltacofranchise.com.

* * *

San Diego business leadership training consulting firm Blanchard has relaunched its Blanchard Institute with an updated website and other branding “to better serve the students they teach and the adults who lead them,” according to a news release.

The nonprofit was founded by Ken and Margie Blanchard. Celebrity business consultant Ken is famous for a book he co-authored, the “One Minute Manager,” which has sold more than 15 million copies. He has also written about 60 other books on various topics.

According to a news release, the institute “has been empowering young leaders for more than 20 years, and now offers additional training for parents, guardians, teachers, or any adult guiding youth.”

* * *

Residential real estate flashed a few hopeful signs this month.

According to a just-released report from web-based real estate broker Redfin, listings have jumped to their biggest year-over-year increase since 2021.

Mortgage rates have also declined on a nationwide basis, Redfin said.

According to the broker, rates have declined to 7.3% recently, compared to 8% a month earlier.

Meanwhile, San Diego was one of a half dozen cities where the median sales price of a home took a jump, up 12.6% from a year ago.

One reason given for the jump is that there is a dearth of homes hitting the market, reflecting near-record levels of low listings.

* * *

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego will be able to resurface the popular soccer arena at its Logan Heights branch, thanks to a grant from Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation.

The foundation picked 15 nonprofit organizations to receive grants ranging between $50,000 and $100,000 to assist with sports renovation projects in low- and moderate-income communities.

The awards represent the first round of funding through the Game On-Community Places to Play Initiative, a partnership of The Dick’s Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corp. LISC is one of the country’s largest community development organizations, according to its website.

More than $1.275 million was handed out to the organizations, including the slice for the Boys and Girls Clubs here.

The sporting goods retail chain has 731 stores nationwide, including two in the city of San Diego and four in the county.

* * *

San Diego’s North Island Credit Union has granted $500 each to 10 public school class projects through its Fall 2023 Teacher Grant program.

According to a news release, the money “will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.”

North Island is a division of California Credit Union, and according to the release, has given out $185,000 in teacher grants to help underwrite classroom programs.

Tom York is a Carlsbad-based independent journalist who specializes in writing about business and the economy. If you have news tips you’d like to share, send them to tom.york@gmail.com.