The 116th Los Angeles Auto Show begins its 10-day run at the Los Angeles Convention Center Friday, including a new nearly 1-mile test track for electric vehicles and the inaugural USA Street Food Awards.

The 116th Los Angeles Auto Show begins its 10-day run at the Los Angeles Convention Center Friday, including a new nearly 1-mile test track for electric vehicles and the inaugural USA Street Food Awards.

Test drives will be available on Electric Avenue from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily, including vehicles from Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Kia, Lucid, Polestar, Porsche and Volvo. Test drives of the Verge TS motorcycles will also be available on the test track circling the Convention Center’s South Hall.

Camp Jeep, Ford, Hyundai, Nissan and Volkswagen have placed indoor ride-along tracks directly within their main hall exhibitions. Ford’s Adventure Track will begin inside its exhibit space and head outside, a first for the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Another new element is the Electrification Discovery Center where ambassadors fluent in both Spanish and English will provide information on driving characteristics, charging options and purchase incentives for both pure EVs and hybrid models.

Matt DeLorenzo, author of “How to Buy an Affordable Electric Car: A Tightwad’s Guide to EV Ownership,” will host weekend sessions at the center about how to buy an affordable electric car.

The center will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday through Sunday Nov. 24-25; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday though Wednesday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 26.

More than 1,000 vehicles will be on display, including the global debuts of the Lucid Gravity electric SUV and the all-new 2025 Subaru Forester compact SUV and North American debuts from Acura, Hyundai and Kia

The show will also include entertainment-themed attractions with the displays of the six classic cars transformed into eco-friendly showcased on the Max series, “Downey’s Dream Cars”; cars from the “Fast & Furious” films; and 10 cars from the “Kevin Hart Kollection.”

The auto show will mark the start of the USA Street Food Awards Friday and Saturday with some of Los Angeles’ top food trucks competing. The Street Food Awards will then move across the nation with winners from each city heat competing for People’s Choice and Judges’ Favorite at the final round back in Los Angeles in November 2024 in the USA Street Foods Champion Cook-off.

The show will be open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 24-25 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26.

All tickets must be purchased online at laautoshow.com. There is no onsite ticket sales.

Tickets for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are $27 for adults ages 13- 64; $15 for senior citizens 65 and older; and $10 children ages 6 through 12. Tickets for Monday through Thursday are $24 for adults ages 13-64; $13 for senior citizens 65 and older; and $8 children ages 6 through 12.

Early 8 a.m. entry tickets are available online for Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 25-26 are $50 for adults ages 13-64, $27 for adults 65 and over and $14 for children ages 6 to 12.

Children 5 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

–City News Service