Workers pour cement at a construction site for an office tower in downtown San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The unemployment rate in San Diego County increased to 4.2% in October, up from a revised 4.1% in September 2023, and above the year-ago estimate of 3.3%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

Last month’s rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8% for California and 3.6% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between September and October, total nonfarm employment in San Diego County increased by 15,500 jobs to reach 1,582,700.

Seasonal increases drove up government employment by 6,200 for the largest month-over advance. Most of the gain for October was concentrated in state — up 3,800 — and local government — up 2,300 — as staffing levels in public educational institutions increased, the EDD data showed.

Additionally, retail gained 2,300 jobs month-over, accounting for around two-thirds of the 3,400 job increase in trade, transportation, and utilities. Private education and health added 3,100 jobs.

Those industries which lost jobs in the month-over-month data include construction — down 1,000 — manufacturing — down 500 — and other services — down 400.

Between October 2022 and October 2023, nonfarm employment in San Diego County increased by 26,500 or 1.7%.

As has been par for the course over the past several years, leisure and hospitality represented the largest year-over growth, increasing by 11,100 jobs. That growth was divided between accommodation and food services — up 6,900 — and arts, entertainment, and recreation — up 4,200. Arts, entertainment, and recreation saw a 14% year-over increase.

Private education and health services reported an addition of 10,100 jobs with the entirety attributed to a 10,400 gain in health care and social assistance, with 300 jobs lost in private educational service.

Leading the year-over decline was professional and business services — down 3,800. Most of the job reductions were in administrative and support and waste management and remediation services.

Other industries that reported job declines include manufacturing, with a loss of 1,800, and information with a loss of 600.

–City News Service