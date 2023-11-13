Turk’y Cranwich. Photo courtesy Veggie Grill.

Not into Turkey? Need a plant-based holiday dish? You’re in luck.

Veggie Grill, best known for serving a plant-powered protein menu since 2006, is welcoming the holiday season with two new limited-edition menu items perfect for the colder months ahead: the Turk’y Cranwich and Harvest Mushroom Stew.

Available now through Dec.31 at all 17 Veggie Grill locations nationwide, the Turk’y Cranwich and Harvest Mushroom Stew underscore the brand’s commitment to tasty plant-based alternatives and craveable comfort foods.

“Veggie Grill customers can look forward to new menu offerings that embody their favorite fall comfort flavors in better-for-you ways, and feature innovative mushroom-powered plant proteins from industry leaders Prime Roots and Fable,” said T.K. Pillan, co-founder and CEO of Veggie Grill. “As temperatures drop, nothing ushers in the season more than our Thanksgiving-inspired Turk’y Cranwich and hearty Harvest Mushroom Stew, both boasting multiple sources of plant protein-powered goodness!”

A first-time collaboration with new koji-meat company Prime Roots®, the Turk’y Cranwich features Prime Roots’ Cracked Black Pepper Koji-Turkey with cranberry aioli, golden “turkey” gravy, homemade cranberry stuffing, lettuce and tomato between two slices of grilled sourdough bread. The Koji-Turkey deli meat from Prime Roots is made with mycelium mushrooms and is entirely plant-based, nitrate-free, gluten-free, soy-free, cholesterol-free, and non-GMO, fulfilling Veggie Grill’s promise of good-for-you plant-powered alternatives. For guests looking for extra cozy seasonal comfort, the Harvest Mushroom Stew is a hearty and flavorful mix of tempeh, Fable™ mushrooms, russet potatoes, carrots, yellow onion, celery, rosemary and thyme.

“At Prime Roots, we value innovation and sustainable offerings, which aligns perfectly with Veggie Grill’s mission of serving plant protein-powered food for all,” said Kimberlie Le, co-founder and CEO of Prime Roots. “We are incredibly eager to introduce Veggie Grill guests to our Koji-Turkey deli meat alternative, which we are confident will be a delight for those looking to indulge in plant-based dishes that evoke the flavors of a traditional Thanksgiving feast.”

To find your nearest Veggie Grill location, visit here.