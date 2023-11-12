Editorial cartoonist Steve Breen. Courtesy of inewsource

When the new owners of the San Diego Union-Tribune offered buyouts to longtime reporters and editors in July, Steve Breen, editorial cartoonist for the previous 22 years, recalled, “Sometimes, you can feel it in your gut that it’s time to go, so, I did.

“It was a great run. I worked with really talented journalists and great editors who elevated my work,” said Breen, a winner of a 2009 Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning and three Emmys for videos. “But, I’m only 53. I feel like I have a lot more left in the tank.”

In late October, Breen joined inewsource, a San Diego online investigative news service. His job includes creating at least three editorial cartoons per week, along with illustrations and animations. Also, a biweekly newsletter is planned featuring his cartoons, plus rough sketches and a cartoon caption contest for readers.

Breen said he’s also expecting to be involved in long-form projects at inewsource, perhaps similar to his U-T “Street Art” series of illustrations on homeless people in San Diego and the “Drawn to America” series on migrants at the southern border.

“I’m really impressed with the people at inewsource,” Breen told Times of San Diego. “I really feel their sense of energy and passion for journalism. I believe there will always be the need to satisfy an appetite for seeing a clear static image that condenses a news story and offers commentary. There certainly isn’t a shortage of news stories to tell in San Diego.”

Breen was born in Los Angeles County and raised in Huntington Beach in Orange County. “I don’t care what people in the rest of the republic say, I’m a proud Californian,” said Breen who lives in the North County.

After high school, he earned a political science degree from the University of California Riverside. “While in college, I mailed packets of my work to states all around the country,” he said. “This was back in the day before email.”

The Asbury Park Press newspaper in New Jersey responded and Breen spent seven years there before relocating to San Diego.

Breen said a friend who knows people at inewsource made the introduction. “The conversations started back in August,” Breen said. “I had a job offer to do editorial cartoons at a newspaper in another state, but I didn’t want to leave San Diego.”

One of the best things about working at inewsource, said Breen, is the office location at 1855 1st Avenue. “I’m very happy because it’s not too far from my favorite restaurant, El Indio on India Street,” he said.

Lorie Hearn, CEO and editor at inewsource, described Breen as a “community treasure” in a statement on Breen’s hiring.

“Steve Breen is a community treasure, and we at inewsource, are giving him a new home so he can continue to serve this region with his cartoons, illustrations and animations,” Hearn wrote. “But, his new job is much more than editorial cartooning. Steve’s primary mission is to help our reporters tell their groundbreaking investigations visually, artistically. We want and need to reach more people and engage them in issues that affect them. It’s a time of new ideas.

“As Steve settles into his new inewsource home, we’ll be rolling out lots of opportunities for you to see his work, interact with it, and experience some Breen magic behind the scenes. Stay tuned.”

People Magazine Names Jack Box a ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Jack Box, the mascot for Jack in the Box, the San Diego-based, fast-food hamburger chain, has been included in People Magazine’s famed Sexiest Man Alive issue that’s now available on newsstands.

It’s believed the iconic namesake, known for bringing a sense of whimsy and fun to TV ads, is the first restaurant mascot to join a host of hunky men with the honor.

A company statement said fans have been posting to TikTok, Instagram and Wattpad “to express their love (and, dare we say, lust) for the brand’s fearless leader. Since gaining traction on social media, the petition to nominate Jack Box has received more than 6,000 signatures.”

To celebrate, Jack in the Box has created a limited edition 2024 calendar that’s available for purchase at shopjackinthebox.com. The theme for the calendar is “Thirst Trap.”

Patrick Dempsey, known for his role as Dr. McDreamy in “Gregy’s Anatomy,” is this year’s sexiest man by People. Other men in this year’s issue include Usher, Jamie Foxx and Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce. At 57 years old, Dempsey is the oldest man ever to receive the honor, beating Harrison Ford who won in 1998 at age 56.

Crowe PR Adds Dan Aykroyd’s Crystal Head Vodka as Client

Crowe PR, a San Diego-based public relations and digital agency, has announced the addition of Crystal Head Vodka and Rabbit Hole Spirits to its consumer client roster.

Toronto-based Crystal Head Vodka, founded by actor Dan Aykroyd and artist John Alexander, is known for its iconic skull-shaped bottle. Crowe PR said it will provide strategic communications, media relations, product launches and event support.

Rabbit Hole Distillery, based in Louisville, KY, sells bourbon and rye whiskeys. A statement said the Crowe team plans to increase awareness through media relations, thought leadership and overall strategic communication.

“We are proud of the relationships we build with our clients, journalists and influencers and couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with both Rabbit Hole and Crystal Head Vodka,” said Anna Crowe, CEO and founder. “Looking forward to getting more visibility for these two very cool and innovative companies and brands.”

Crowe’s other spirits and ready-to-drink beverage clients include San Diego’s Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Mary Dowling Whiskey Company and Kove, a San Diego craft brewery. Mary Dowling is a joint venture between Kaveh Zamanian, founder of Rabbit Hole, and Pernod Ricard, a beverage conglomerate.

Award for MiraCosta College Communications Coordinator

France Cruz

France Cruz, who has worked the past 14 years at MiraCosta College in Oceanside as a marketing and communications coordinator, has been named Communicator of the Year for District 6 of the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations. She also has worked the past five years as a marketing and communications coordinator for the MiraCosta Alumni Association.

The award, presented annually in each of NCMPR’s seven districts, recognizes individuals who have demonstrated leadership and ability in two-year college communications. NCMPR has more than 1,600 members from nearly 550 colleges in the U.S. and Canada.

In 2020, Cruz earned a doctorate degree in education from California State University Fullerton. She also has a master’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton and a bachelor’s degree in communications from University of California San Diego.

“Since arriving at MiraCosta College, Dr. Cruz has been a tremendous asset to the communications team, as well as the campus as a whole,” said Kristen Huyck, director of public & government relations and marketing & communications atMiraCosta College.

“Her creativity and energy have allowed us to grow our audience and engage with new stakeholders throughout the region. Plus, her work to strengthen the alumni community and share our mission more broadly will positively impact the region for generations to come.”

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.