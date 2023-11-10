5801 (below) and 5807 Van Allen Way (top). Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

Two buildings in the Carlsbad Research Center have been sold for $21.25 million, according to a real estate firm.

Harbor Associates bought the properties, at 5801 and 5807 Van Allen Way.

Matt Pourcho and Anthony DeLorenzo of CBRE’s Investment Properties, along with Dennis Visser and Weston Yahn, also of CBRE, represented the seller, Systems Machines Automation Corporation in the transaction.

“We had a very short window of time to select a buyer to accomplish our client’s goals. This was a win-win for all parties,” said Pourcho, executive vice president at CBRE.

The Carlsbad Research Center includes North County’s highest concentration of Fortune 500 companies; both of the buildings that were sold are Class A properties.

The building at 5807 Van Allen Way was sold as a sale-leaseback. Constructed in 1994, the property has 40,596 square feet of warehouse space featuring three docks and two grade-level doors and 6,900 square feet of office space.

The second building, built in 2021, is 54,414 square feet on 3-plus acres at 5801 Van Allen Way. Primarily a warehouse, it features two docks and three grade-level doors. The building was vacant at the time of the sale.