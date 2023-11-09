Containerships at the congested Port of Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will partner with state agencies to fund and implement a $60 million zero-emission vehicle program, port officials announced Thursday.

The ports will make $60 million in Clean Truck Fund Rate funding available through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) for vouchers toward the purchase of zero-emission, Class 8 drayage trucks that operate at the San Pedro Bay ports complex.

The funds will be available to applicants starting Tuesday at 10 a.m., and individuals can apply californiahvip.org.

Each port is providing $30 million through the Clean Truck Fund Rate, which collects $10 per 20-foot equivalent unit from cargo owners on loaded containers entering and exiting the port complex. According to ports, the CTF Rate is a “key component” of the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan goal of 100% zero-emission drayage trucks by 2035.

The voucher program utilizes the existing HVIP funding application process to provide incentive funding toward eligible zero-emission truck purchases servicing the port complex.

Launched by the California Air Resources Board, HVIP is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap- and-trade dollars to work by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to the port officials. Funding is administered by CALSTART, the current HVIP administrator, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Voucher enhancements funded by the ports are $100,000 per truck for fleets with 10 or fewer trucks and $75,000 for fleets with more than 10 trucks. Additionally, applicants may receive $150,000 per truck, and the highest voucher award amount is $250,000 per truck.

Port officials expect the funding to support the purchase and deployment of up to 800 new zero-emission trucks.

— City News Service