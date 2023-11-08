An overview of Karl Strauss Outpost San Marcos. Photo credit: Courtesy, Karl Strauss

Karl Strauss has opened the first phase of its 85,000-square-foot beer garden concept in San Marcos, its fifth San Diego County location.

Karl Strauss Outpost San Marcos or the Outpost for short, also is the brewery’s ninth spot in Southern California.

The Outpost, at 1293 Armorlite Drive, one block north of state Route 78, is Karl Strauss’ first neighborhood beer garden, part of a two-acre casual, outdoor setting. The expansion marks a change for San Diego’s longest continuously operating post-Prohibition brewing company.

“Karl Strauss is proud to have pioneered the independent craft brewing industry in San Diego and beyond,” said brewery President Matt Rattner. “The Outpost reflects this spirit, our San Diego roots and ambition to grow and frequently redefine ourselves.”

The bar, which is housed in a custom-fabricated cargo container, serves the same award-winning beer as Karl Strauss’ brewpubs, as well as alternative alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Steps away from the bar is the first-ever Karl Strauss Food Truck, which offers a selection of street tacos, including vegetarian options, and “Nachitos” (seasoned tortilla chips smothered in jalapeno beer cheese, nacho fixings, and a choice of beef barbacoa, pork carnitas, or chicken Tinga), as well as a quesadilla option for kids.

Executive Chef Gunther Emathinger, who has been with the brewery for 26 years, developed the menu with his in-house team.

Accommodations include Adirondack chairs, picnic tables or high-top barrel table for seating, all with umbrellas and tents for shade. Fire pits are available and corn hole games encourage family and friends to play and move about the space.

The Outpost is open from 3–8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 1-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The food truck offers meals from 3–7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and from 2–7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.