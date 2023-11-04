Milejo Village in San Ysidro. Photo credit: Screen shot, orchidsandonions.org/

Jamboree Housing Corporation has ventured into supportive housing in San Diego, with the grand opening of a 64-unit development in San Ysidro.

Located at 429 West San Ysidro Blvd., the Milejo Village apartment community marks Irvine-based Jamboree’s first permanent supportive housing project in the city and its second affordable housing venture locally; the other is in Santee.

The property includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for families and individuals with incomes at or below 25% of the Area Median Income (AMI), currently $34,450 per year for a family of four.

Milejo Village also will offer resident services, including case management. The fully funded supportive services, provided in collaboration with the Alpha Tenant Peer Support Services Program, include ESL classes, life-skills and job training, financial empowerment, after-school programs, healthcare accessibility, nutrition and exercise classes and resident goal plans.

“In addition to housing, Jamboree’s on-site programs, combined with local dedicated extensive community services, will offer much needed support to residents,” San Diego City Council member Vivian Moreno said.

The development is backed by funding from various sources, including Red Stone Equity Partners, with $15.4 million in tax credit equity, and Umpqua Bank, with $13 million for construction financing and an additional $7.1 million of permanent financing.

Additionally, San Diego County’s Health & Human Services Agency allocated $5.8 million from state No Place Like Home funds (for 25 units) and $895,715 from the county’s own Innovative Housing Trust Fund. The San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC) contributed a $4.2 million loan, along with HOME Investment Partnerships Grant funds provided to the city of San Diego by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by the commission.

The commission also awarded 64 federal rental housing vouchers to subsidize rent for Milejo Village residents. The vouchers remain with the development – when a resident moves on, the voucher will be offered to another extremely low-income household.