A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 36th consecutive day, decreasing 1.2 cents to $5.332.

The average price has dropped 91.7 cents over the past 36 days, including 3.6 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak follows a run of 23 increases in 25 days totaling 86.7 cents.

The average price is 14 cents less than one week ago, 83 cents lower than one month ago and 17.3 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.103 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The streak of decreases is the longest since a 41-day streak from Nov. 12-Dec. 22, 2022, totaling $1.081.

The national average price dropped for the 37th consecutive day and 45th time in the last 47 days, decreasing 1.2 cents to $3.426. It has dropped 45.5 cents over the past 47 days, including 1 cent Friday.

The national average price is 7.7 cents less than one week ago, 35.9 cents lower than one month ago and 36.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.59 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“There are now thousands of gas stations selling regular below $3 a gallon and even a few that have dipped below $2,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “We still need to watch global events for the effect on oil prices, but for now, drivers will benefit from falling prices with every visit to the pump.”

–City News Service