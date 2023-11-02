The brewing team that collaborated on this year’s special San Diego Beer Week IPA. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Brewers Guild

The 15th annual San Diego Beer Week, presented by the San Diego Brewers Guild, starts Friday in celebration of the local independent craft beer industry.

The event, which continues through Nov. 12, opens with a virtual kick-off toast at all Brewers Guild member locations at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Individual breweries throughout San Diego County will host events with beer specials throughout the week; choose your favorites on the Brewers Guild calendar.

For the seventh time a Capital of Craft IPA collaboration will be released for Beer Week, with Modern Times Beer (host), 3 Punk Ales Brewing Co., Dog Leg Brewing Co., GOAL. Brewing, Kilowatt Brewing, Northern Pine Brewing and Seek Beer Co. working on the West Coast Capital of Craft IPA.

The IPA (6.5% ABV), made with HS Grove, Nelson and Centennial hops, will be available on draft and in cans at all Guild member breweries throughout Beer Week.

New for Beer Week in 2023 is “The Guild on the Street” happy hour series, featuring Brewers Guild board members who will visit breweries to mix with patrons.

Beer industry insights – local, national, and international – will be shared, along with prizes given out, at the following locations:

“Beer Week at its core is about quality craft beer and the great community of brewers and beer geeks in San Diego. That will never change,” guild Executive Director Erik Fowler said. “We hope San Diegans and visitors alike will still go out and support their favorite breweries and beer bars, as well as ones they haven’t yet visited.”

Two changes this year – Guild Fest, traditionally part of the opening weekend for Beer Week, will be pushed back to Feb. 4. The Beer Garden at The Lodge at Torrey Pines, typically the closing event for Beer Week, also will not be held.