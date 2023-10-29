Aya Healthcare headquarters. Photo credit: Google Street View

Aya Healthcare, the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the U.S., made the Top 5 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women for 2023.

This year, Aya, based in Sorrento Valley, climbed to fourth place on the prestigious list of 100 companies. The remainder of the Top 5: Hilton, Marriott International, Cisco Systems and following Aya, East West Bank.

For decades, Great Place To Work has surveyed employees about their workplace experiences. More than 600,000 responses came from women.

The survey centered around leadership accessibility, open communication, respect, support, pay and development. Fortune found that women seek flexibility, purpose, fair pay and an emotionally healthy workplace environment.

In this year’s survey, 96% of Aya’s corporate employees said it is a great place to work, compared to the national average of 57%. Aya ranked in the 96th percentile for company pride, customer service and camaraderie.

Additionally, 97% of employees felt welcomed when they joined Aya.

On average, 32% of women in the U.S. hold senior leadership and executive roles. At Aya, more than double that, nearly 70%, of the executive positions are held by women.

“We’re honored to be recognized for having a workplace where everyone feels supported and they have opportunities for growth,” said Amber Zeeb, executive vice president, global employee services and infrastructure.

“Aya’s employees are innovative and forward thinking, and we foster an environment of inclusivity, trust and support. Our team members know that they’re making a big difference in our clinicians’ lives and the hospitals we serve in communities across the country.”