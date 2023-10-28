A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 29th consecutive day Saturday, decreasing 2.1 cents to $5.472.

The average price has dropped 77.7 cents over the past 29 days, including 2.9 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a run of 23 increases in 25 days totaling 86.7 cents.

The average price is 14.7 cents less than one week ago, 73.7 cents less than one month ago and 17.3 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped 96.3 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

“Most Southern California drivers should now be able to find gas stations near them charging less than $5 a gallon,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 1.5 cents to $3.503. The national average price is 5.1 cents less than one week ago, 33.2 cents less than one month ago and 25.8 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.513 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“The oil market is very sensitive to global events, and fears of a widening war in the Middle East is keeping oil prices elevated for now,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “Domestically, drivers will likely see pump prices keep up this slow slide toward the holidays.”

–City News Service