Meat, and lots of it, is on the menu at Galpão Gaucho, a new restaurant on the downtown scene. Phot credit: Courtesy, Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse

The Brazilian steakhouse Galpão Gaucho has opened its seventh U.S. location, at the Headquarters near Seaport Village.

The 10,000 square-foot space, at 789 West Harbor Drive, Ste #134, has room for approximately 400 diners. A grand opening is expected to take place in November.

“San Diego is a wonderful city that we always wanted to step foot in and provide guests with an experience like never before,” said Sidinaldo Silva, regional manager of Galpão Gaucho. “San Diego marks our lucky seventh location and we wouldn’t have been able to do this without the demand from our guests.”

The restaurant experience is inspired by Gaucho culture and the dining tradition of the Brazilian cowboy, the rodizio menu.

Guests will be able to choose from 17 different cuts of meat, including beef, seafood, pork, chicken, lamb and more, for $48 during weekday lunch, and $72 for dinner and weekend service.

Galpão Gaucho offers their signature cut, the Picanha, which is the “noble part” of the sirloin. Additional Picanha offerings include garlic and spicy flavors. The menu also features dishes wrapped in bacon, including chicken and filet mignon.

The range of grilled options includes shrimp, salmon, pineapple and the popular white cheddar cheese, a Brazilian-style cheese grilled and served with honey. Pork offerings include ribs, sausage and loin with parmesan.

The eatery features all-you-can-eat style service, which includes 40 gourmet salads and side dishes such as garlic mashed potatoes, sweet caramelized bananas and homemade chimichurri.

A cheese bread appetizer, a la carte desserts and a variety of cocktails, wine and beer are also available.

The restaurant also has California locations in Napa, Cupertino, Walnut Creek and Roseville, and other sites, in Las Vegas and Charleston, S.C.

Galpão Gaucho, open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dinner times vary – 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Both reservations and walk-ins will be accepted. For more information, call (619) 373-9969.