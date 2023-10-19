Photo via Pexels

Restaurants struggling might find some relief for $5,000 thanks to the California Restaurant Foundation, a nonprofit focused on investing in and empowering California restaurants and their workforce.

It is opening its second 2023 round of applications for its Restaurants Care® Resilience Fund. 2023, made possible via donations from SoCalGas, The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation), and San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E).

CRF is awarding $5,000 grants to 182 independent restaurants across the state this fall.

“As a part of our continued commitment to bolstering California’s lively and diverse restaurant community, we are excited to open Resilience Fund applications for the second time this year and reach even more deserving restaurant owners eagerly searching for a helping hand,” said Alycia Harshfield, executive director of CRF. “Our deepest gratitude to SoCalGas, The PG&E Foundation, and SDG&E, whose ongoing generosity has allowed us to help over 1,100 independent restaurants since 2021. We are ready to meet our next cohort of 182 restaurant owners looking to improve their business for the long term!”

Similar to the spring 2023 Resilience Fund program, the $5,000 grants can be applied to technology adoption, equipment upgrades, employee onboarding and retention, or unforeseen hardships.

Since the fund’s inception, more than 1,100 grants have been awarded to independent restaurants across California – 68 percent of which were women-owned and people of color own 83 percent.

Resilience Fund applications will be open from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8, and can be found at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience. Grants will be available to all California-based restaurant owners in the utility companies’ service areas with less than five units and less than $3 million in revenue. Priority will be given to restaurants that have yet to receive a grant; however, previous recipients are welcome to re-apply.

For more information about the California Restaurant Foundation, Restaurants Care, or the Resilience Fund, please visit www.restaurantscare.org.