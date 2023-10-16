A model room in The Victorian section of the hotel. Credit: Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton

The Hotel del Coronado, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, announced plans Monday to restore and revitalize the property’s historic Victorian building with a more than $160 million investment.

Upgrades to the original beachfront hotel established in 1888 will encompass all Victorian guestrooms, suites and event spaces such as the iconic Crown Room, with a targeted completion date of spring 2025.

Construction marks the final phase of Blackstone Real Estate’s more than $550 million development plan to preserve and enhance the National Historic Landmark property.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting and final journey of Blackstone’s investment in this one-of-a-kind resort,” said Harold Rapoza, managing director, Hotel del Coronado. “The Victorian building holds a special place in the hearts of our guests and we are dedicated to preserving its historical significance while elevating the bespoke guest experience to new heights.”

Design for the Victorian building will celebrate the legacy of the property, ensuring the public areas remain truly Victorian with original finishes intact, but with contemporary design enhancements to bathrooms, furnishing, artwork and technologies, hotel officials said.

During renovation of The Victorian, accommodations will continue to be available in the hotel’s other four outlets including The Views, The Cabanas, Beach Village and Shore House.