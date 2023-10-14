458 Ballantyne St. in El Cajon. Photo credit: Courtesy, Marcus & Millichap

A 24-unit apartment building in East County has been sold for $6 million, according to a real estate brokerage.

The seller, a family trust, was represented by Graeme Henderson, a senior investment associate in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office. The buyer, 7 Mendridge, LLC, was also procured by Henderson.

The property, at 458 Ballantyne St. in El Cajon, is comprised of two-bedroom/one-bath units that average 760 square feet.

Amenities include ample off-street parking, laundry facilities and a private interior courtyard. The new owner plans on renovating both the interior and exterior of the property.

