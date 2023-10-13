An aerial view of a property in the 6500 block of El Cajon, marked in yellow, site of a future housing development. Photo credit Courtesy, CBRE

A large site on El Cajon Boulevard near San Diego State that is slated for development has been sold for $1.75 million to a limited partnership, a real estate firm has announced.

CBRE’s Ramin Salehi, Joe Smith and John Smith represented the buyer in the transaction. Aaron Bove of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Zamani Trust.

“The deal is a rare opportunity for our client to develop a property in a high-density area,” said Salehi.

The 14,000 square-foot site, south of SDSU, will be redeveloped into multi-family housing.

The site is in the 6500 block of El Cajon Boulevard near dining and retail destinations.