People stood in line to test-drive a variety of models at the 2017 San Diego EV Day.. Photo by Chris Stone

With gas prices sky high, you might be thinking of electric cars more than ever. So San Diego Electric Vehicle (EV) Day, on Saturday in Mission Valley, is just in time.

The event, sponsored by San Diego Gas & Electric – and at Snapdragon Stadium for the first time – runs from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event is expected to be the biggest to date, since EV Day was first started in 2016 at the San Diego International Auto Show.

Attendees may test drive the latest EV models, talk to local dealers in a no-pressure environment and chat with local drivers about their experiences. More than 60 EVs will be available for test drives or on exhibit.

The festival atmosphere will include music, food trucks and family fun, including carnival games and interactive STEAM exhibits, prizes and giveaways, and booths featuring environment-friendly products and community partners and non-profits offering health and financial resources.

In addition, in partnership with the Challenged Athletes Foundation, there will be adaptive workouts and yoga led by EoS Fitness and games for local athletes and Paralympians to compete in wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.