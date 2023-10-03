The San Diego County Employees’ Charitable Organization Tuesday encouraged nonprofits to apply for its 2024 Community Grants.

According to the organization, CECO distributed $110,252 among 68 local nonprofit programs in 2023, including: Access Youth Academy, Backcountry Communities Thriving, Emilio Nares Foundation, Neighborhood Healthcare, The Ocean Foundation and Wounded Warrior Homes Inc.

The grants fund “tangible goods such as equipment, furnishings and other durable goods that directly benefit the population being served by the program,” the organization said.

CECO, which is funded by the employees and retirees of the county, has funded local nonprofit programs since 1956.

Grant applications must be received by Nov. 3. Questions about the grant application and/or allocation process can be directed to sdceco@sdcounty.ca.gov.

