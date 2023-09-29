San Diego’s minimum wage will rise on Jan. 1, 2024. Photo credit: pinger from Pixabay

In the New Year, many San Diegans will see an increase in their pay as the city’s minimum wage rises by 55 cents.

Effective Jan. 1, employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within San Diego’s geographic boundaries will reap the benefits as the city’s minimum wage increases from $16.30 to $16.85 an hour.

The change is in accordance with the city’s Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, approved in 2016.

“Increasing the minimum wage in San Diego is essential to ensure that workers can afford necessities like food, housing and healthcare,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “This puts more money in people’s pockets, which boosts our economy.”

Since 2019, the city’s minimum wage has gone up annually by an amount corresponding to the prior year’s increase in the cost of living as determined by the Consumer Price Index.

The ordinance is applicable to all industries and businesses with no exceptions. Tips and gratuities do not count toward payment of minimum wage.

Updated notices for posting at the workplace are available on the City’s Minimum Wage Program webpage. Employers must post these notices in a conspicuous place at any workplace or job site..

Contact the City’s Minimum Wage Program at SDMinWage@sandiego.gov or (619) 615-1565 for questions or to file a complaint.