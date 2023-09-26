Photo via La Vida Del Mar website

La Vida Del Mar a retirement community owned and operated by Senior Resource Group announced it has been reaccredited by CARF International.

This is the fourth consecutive three-year accreditation awarded to La Vida Del Mar.

Similar to the five-star rating of the hospitality industry, this certification is the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to a retirement community.

“We are elated and profoundly proud of the renewal of our CARF accreditation. This esteemed acknowledgment stands as a tribute to our steadfast devotion to delivering top-tier care and services to our residents, and to our team’s unwavering adherence to CARF’s benchmarks of excellence,” said Executive Director Laura West.

To receive the three-year reaccreditation, La Vida Del Mar completed a voluntary peer review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors that its programs and services are of the highest quality, measurability, and accountability.

The survey team’s report highlighted La Vida Del Mar’s strengths, a Zest programming appealing to residents’ mind, body and soul; staff who have genuine and warm relationships with residents; and its food.

La Vida Del Mar offers independent and assisted-living lifestyles. Visit www.LaVidaDelMar.com.