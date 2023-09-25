An Alaska Airlines jet on the tarmac. Courtesy of the company

Alaska Airlines announced Monday it will offer daily nonstop service to Atlanta beginning next May 16.

The new service will depart San Diego International Airport in mid-morning and arrive in Atlanta in the late afternoon. The flight will return to San Diego in the early evening.

“We appreciate Alaska Airlines’ new options to destinations across the country,” said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “This new nonstop service to Atlanta offers Southern Californians direct access to Georgia’s capital and key economic center, while providing easy access for Georgians to the warmth and beauty of San Diego.”

Alaska currently offers nonstop flights to 36 destinations from San Diego.

“We want to provide our guests in San Diego the most nonstop options,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines.

“Not only are San Diego and Atlanta popular destinations for leisure travelers, but both are also major business hubs. We’re excited to connect the cities, especially since Atlanta is our largest unserved transcontinental market from San Diego,” she said.