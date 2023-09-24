An example of the Mobile Dental Health Center Neighborhood Healthcare plans to bring to North County. Photo credit: @NeighborhoodHealthcare via Facebook

Neighborhood Healthcare, a Federally Qualified Health Center that operates in North and East County, recently raised nearly $540,000 that will support new dental care services for children.

The firm, with multiple locations, including Escondido, San Marcos, El Cajon and Lakeside, provides a wide range of medical, dental, and behavioral health services.

Contributions at the Sept. 9 fundraiser will support the creation of a Mobile Dental Health Center for North County children.

“We’re grateful for the continued support we received from so many organizations and generous individuals,” said Rakesh Patel, MD, CEO of Neighborhood Healthcare. “This event exceeded all expectations and demonstrated how communities could rally around each other. Now more than ever, our mission to provide quality, comprehensive, compassionate care to everyone, including children, regardless of circumstances, is greatly needed.”

The nonprofit also honored a long-standing supporter, Julie Ngo, at the casino-themed fundraiser. She received the annual Servant Leader Award.

Neighborhood Healthcare also operates in Riverside County, where officials established the first Mobile Dental Health Center in December. It serves children from two school districts Monday through Friday.

“This event went a long way in helping us expand our pediatric Mobile Dental Health Center initiatives … As we continue to grow, we will seek expansion of this vital and important service for children in all the communities we serve,” said Tina Pope, the firm’s director of external affairs.