JPBS headquarters on the San Diego State University Campus. Courtesy of the station

KPBS, San Diego’s public broadcasting TV and radio station, is seeking proposals from the community for new programming ideas as part of its Explore Local Content project.

A KPBS statement said, “Do you (or someone you know) have what it takes to create a new TV series, documentary, podcast, digital series or radio show? We will pledge seed funding for the most promising proposals.”

A KPBS spokesperson said proposals are sought every two years for the Explore project. The deadline for responding to the call for submissions is Saturday, Sept. 30. Advancing ideas will be notified the week of Oct. 9.

Selected proposals that advance to round three of judging will receive a stipend to produce a pilot or proof of concept. Final content selections will receive production seed funding and be asked to license it to KPBS for local broadcast or digital use.

For more information, visit kpbs.org/tv/kpbs-explore.

“KPBS Explore has become a great pathway for new talent and diverse stories from our community, and we are especially looking for thoughtful and entertaining projects that showcase local arts and culture,” a station statement said.

Launched in 2012, the Explore project has collaborated with more than 35 local producers resulting in 525 episodes of content “that make us think, help us dream and keep us connected,” KPBS said.

A KPBS spokesperson told Times of San Diego the Explore project has infused the production community with more than $1.5 million in seed funding and distribution.

Previous Explore project-related programs have included: “A Growing Passion,” a show about responsible landscaping, urban farming and sustainability; “Where I Come From,” a social media series that takes a deep dive into a specific San Diego and Imperial county community; “Crossing South,” a travel show that explores Tijuana and Northern Baja California; “Above The Tin,” a show that follows 12 students from some of San Diego’s poorest neighborhoods.

Explore-related documentaries have included “Distinguished Wings Over Vietnam” and “San Diego Gay Bar History.”

Jeff Manson of Power Digital Marketing

Jeff Mason is Promoted from President to CEO at Power Digital

Power Digital Marketing, a San Diego-based digital marketing agency, has announced the promotion of Jeff Mason from president to chief executive officer.

Agency founder Grayson Lafrenz, who previously served as CEO, will become chairman. Lafrenz will focus on shaping Power Digital’s strategic vision alongside the company’s board and executive team, and spend more time on his professional passions, including overseeing mergers and acquisitions and mentorship, a company statement said.

“Jeff has always been the guy for the job and person I wanted to succeed in this role,” said Lafrenz. “I knew the moment we hired him that he would help level up our company, and he continues to exceed my expectations.”

“We have worked closely together for the last 3-plus years, and he has entrenched himself across all core functions of the business. He is ready to be the CEO and I can’t think of a better person to lead Power Digital.”

A Power Digital spokesperson told Times of San Diego the president’s role has not been filled.

Since joining Power Digital in 2020, the agency said Mason has been a driving force in supporting growth, leading initiatives around new business development, client expansion, the build-out of the private equity division and driving the company’s culture.

Mason is credited with revamping Power Digital’s proprietary forecasting model, creating new client services and revenue pillar structures, propelling sales process iteration and establishing departmental KPI (key performance indicator) dashboards.

Mason has more than 20 years of experience working in leadership positions, including 18 years with Xerox, where he led a team of 300 people and grew revenues by more than 625 percent, Power Digital said.

“Grayson and the Power Digital team are unlike any other group of people I’ve ever worked with,” said Mason. “The foundation that Grayson has built is undeniable and with our team of incredibly smart, talented, and relentless innovators, I am ecstatic to help propel us to the next level.”

Record-High Political Advertising Spending Expected in 2024

Political advertising spending is projected to hit a record $12 billion during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, with $3 billion expected to be spent in the presidential race alone, according to media agency Assembly Global.

Vivvix, another media tracking firm, is estimating 2024 political ad spending will top $11 billion with more than $200 million already committed for the early primaries next year.

Here’s a breakdown on how Vivvix predicts dollars will be spent: Broadcast TV, $5 billion; Connected TV-streaming, $1.8 billion; Google and Facebook, $1.6 billion; Cable-satellite TV, $1.5billion; Radio, $400 million.

As reported in Ad Age, an advertising industry news outlet, there will be fewer competitive statewide races in 2024, compared to 2022. However, more investment will be poured into fewer campaigns. For example, advertising spend in some U.S. Senate races will exceed $300 million and $40 million for several House races.

Assembly noted that California has a rare Senate open seat in 2024. Also, at least 10 Republican-held U.S. House seats have been targeted by Democrats as viable pickup opportunities.

There are 12 gubernatorial elections in 2024, but only two are considered to be competitive, including North Carolina and New Hampshire.

Ad Age said political advertising, to no one’s surprise, will take cente-stage in the swing states of Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

New to the 2024 election cycle will be greater amounts spent on offices for attorney general, secretary of state, state legislature, state Supreme Court and even local school boards, said Ad Age.

In comparison, roughly $9.5 billion was spent in the 2022 midterm elections. In 2022, five Senate races topped the $100 million mark in the general election, including Georgia ($200 million), Pennsylvania ($163 million), Nevada ($121 million), Arizona ($112 million) and Wisconsin ($107 million).

Stephen Walton Heads Marketing at Douglas Wilson Companies

San Diego-based Douglas Wilson Companies, specializing in real estate services, has named Stephen Walton as its chief marketing officer.

Stephen Walton

A company statement said Walton will be responsible for designing and leading the organization’s corporate brand marketing and reputation, as well as community engagement, media relations and business development. As an executive leadership team member, Walton will drive DWC’s growth across existing and new business channels.

Previously, Walton was regional head of marketing at Polsinelli, a Kansas City-based law firm. During his career, Walton has held a number of senior positions at large pharmaceutical and financial services companies, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Bank of America, where he led marketing and communications to support the company’s pipeline and assets from inception to commercialization.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve Walton to the DWC executive leadership team,” said Douglas Wilson, CEO and chairman. “Steve’s impressive track record in marketing and new business development across major business sectors will enable DWC to continue on the company’s growth trajectory, including expansion in both existing and new markets.”

DWC was founded in 1989, after completing the iconic Symphony Towers, mixed-use city block in Downtown San Diego. The company is engaged in workout and receivership services, land entitlement and brokerage and senior housing development, as well as in real estate and wealth-transfer advisory services for legacy families and large private, public and nonprofit institutions. In addition to San Diego, offices are located in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Orange County and Washington, D.C.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.