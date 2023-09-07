San Diego is part of the state’s robust wine industry. Photo credit: Screen shot, sandiego.org

California Wine Month, in September, is a time to raise a glass to the state’s wine industry and celebrate regions, wines and experiences, including in San Diego County.

All month long, wineries across California host events and activities ranging from hands-on harvest boot camps and tours to wine festivals, grape stomps and food and wine pairing experiences.

Some of them coming up locally include:

As the top U.S. wine-producing state and home to more than 6,200 wineries, California grows more than 100 grape varieties, produces more than 81% of the country’s wine and accounts for 95% of its wine exports.

Did you know California accounts for 85% of all wine produced in the United States?🍷 Pair a glass with some cheesy garlic pull-apart bread for the ultimate snack.



Find ways to celebrate (and drink!) @CalifWines_US all month long: https://t.co/VA6TssuOcu



📷 @cagrownofficial pic.twitter.com/ZPOB1m3FTP — Visit California (@VisitCA) September 6, 2023

In addition, California is a leader in sustainable practices, with 80% of the state’s wine produced by Certified California Sustainable wineries.

This year, California Wine Month celebrates more than the state’s distinctive wines; it also pays tribute to the vibrant wine community at its core — including wine grape growers, winemakers, vineyard workers, cellar crews and tasting room staff.

Robert P. Koch, president and CEO of the Wine Institute called wine “one of the most sustainable and highly value-added agricultural products in the state that supports more than 1.1 million U.S. jobs and $170 billion in annual economic activity. California Wine Month spotlights this rich history and bright future of one of the Golden State’s most iconic products.”

Wine grapes thrive in 148 American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) and 49 of California’s 58 counties, from the North Coast and the Sierra Foothills down to Temecula and San Diego.

“There is a dynamic wine destination in every corner of California,” said Caroline Beteta, Visit California president and CEO. “With seemingly endless rows of vines, diverse wine tasting experiences and a welcoming attitude, California Wine month is an exceptional time for travelers to take advantage of offerings to sniff, swirl and sip across the state.”

California Wine Month is also a great time to experience the Golden State’s fresh produce, which is why California Wines has collaborated with California Grown and Visit California to offer the free Iconic California Dishes e-book and wine pairing guide with recipes and wine-based cocktail pairings.

A full listing of the recipes can be found here.

To find events, activities and experiences at California wineries throughout September, visit the Discover California Wines Website.