A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Friday to $5.366, the third decrease in four days following a 35-day streak of increases totaling 41.9 cents.

The average price dropped four-tenths of a cent Tuesday and Thursday and rose seven-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 1.8 cents more than one week ago, 28.8 cents higher than one month ago and 14.3 cents above what it was one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.069 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

“Gas prices are now backing off slightly in Southern California, but Los Angeles wholesale gas prices are still at their highest levels since November 2022 and will have to drop significantly to provide enough room for pump prices to drop below $5 a gallon,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped seven-tenths of a cent to $3.818, one day after a streak of three consecutive increasing totaling nine-tenths of a cent ended with a decrease of two-tenths of a cent.

The national average price is 1 cent less than one week ago and 1.1 cents lower than one year ago but 3.8 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.198 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

–City News Service