The completed Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villa. Photo courtesy Father Joe’s Villages

Father Joe’s Villages has expanded its Employment and Education Services program, which helps clients find jobs, while also renaming it to honor a dedicated donor.

The program also will move to a new location at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villa on 14th Street, and will be renamed Gene Burkard Employment and Education Services.

Burkard, 90, who died in 2020, donated millions of dollars to support San Diegans without shelter. His success stemmed from his founding of the International Male catalog.

“Gene was close friends with Father Joe, and fervently believed in the mission of Father Joe’s Villages,” said Ricky Forsythe, co-trustee for the Burkard Trust. “He would be honored and touched to know that his commitment to the community will live on through this crucial support program for his fellow San Diegans.”

The move will complete an expansion that kicked off in early 2023. The program hired three additional staff members and at the new location participants will have access to more and higher-quality technology in a larger space.

So far in 2023, 108 people have obtained jobs through the employment program, and 69 people have graduated from it. Meanwhile, 77% of all program participants have demonstrated increased employability.

“Unemployment is not just a side issue; it can be a primary trigger for homelessness. That’s what makes EES so important.” said Nancy Restrepo-Wilson, director of social services at Father Joe’s Villages.

A ribbon cutting is set for Sept. 15.