Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the 33rd consecutive day, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $5.356, its highest amount since Nov. 18.

The average price has risen 40.7 cents over the past 33 days, including one-tenth of a cent Friday, after dropping 1.3 cents over the week before the streak started, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.8 cents more than one week ago, 37.3 cents higher than one month ago, and 9.2 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.079 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price decreased for the ninth consecutive day following a run of 26 increases in 30 days totaling 31.2 cents, dropping eight-tenths of a cent to $3.82. It has dropped 5.5 cents over the past nine days, including nine-tenths of a cent Friday.

The national average price is 4.9 cents less than one week ago and one year ago, but 13.3 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.196 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“Although the national average did a U-turn this week, the road ahead could lead to higher prices,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall.”

–City News Service