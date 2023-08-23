Apple headquarters in Cupertino. Courtesy of the company

Apple urged members of the California legislature to pass Senate Bill 244, known as the “right to repair bill,” which requires manufacturers to allow customers to fix damaged devices.

The iPhone maker’s move is a reversal from its years-long opposition towards access to repairs as the act would require electronic device makers to provide tools for repairing damaged appliances.

“We support ‘SB 244′ because it includes requirements that protect individual users’ safety and security as well as product manufacturers’ intellectual property,” the Cupertino-based company said in a letter to legislators on Tuesday.

The bill, authored by Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman from Stockton, is intended to increase competition and lower prices in the consumer repair market.

“The ability to fix the things that we own, through our own hands or those of a trusted independent repair shop, should not be a controversial or partisan issue,” Eggman said when the bill was introduced.

“Improving the access to replacement parts and the safety of repairs with appropriate service documentation will give consumers the choice to save some money and keep their electronics and appliances a little longer before they must be replaced,” she said.

Reuters contributed to this article.