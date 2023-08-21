The Oceanside Pirates high school football team. Image from the school’s athletics site

Cox Communications has announced it will air nine high school football games featuring San Diego County teams starting Thursday, Aug. 24.

The games will air live on Cox’s n Network, which is available on Channel 4 in San Diego and Santa Barbara and Channel 118 in Orange County and Palos Verdes. It’s the same channel that carries Padres games. Live streams also will be available at watch.yurview.com and on the Cox Contour app.

Cox has named the football broadcasts “GameTime High School Football Game of the Week.”

A Cox spokesperson told Times of San Diego that individual games will be available to download and purchase for $24.99 as a keepsake to fulfill requests from parents, coaches and others for a copy of the game.

The Cox spokesperson also said the high school game broadcasts are the result of an agreement between Cox Communications and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) San Diego County Section, the governing body for local high school athletics.

Financial terms of the agreement between Cox and CIF were not disclosed. CIF declined comment on the high school TV broadcasts.

The schedule includes a matchup between the Lincoln Hornets, 2022 state champions, and the Mater Dei Catholic Crusaders, 2021 state champions, on Sept. 7.

All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The full schedule includes:

Vista at Ramona, Thursday, Aug. 24

Mater Dei at Lincoln, Thursday, Sept. 7

Oceanside at Escondido, Thursday, Sept. 14

Bishop at La Jolla County Day, Saturday, Sept. 30

EastLake at Hilltop, Thursday, Oct. 5

Mount Miguel at El Capitan, Thursday, Oct. 12

El Camino at Mission Hills, Thursday, Oct. 19

St. Augustine at Madison, Friday, Oct. 20

Teams to be determined, Thursday, Oct. 26

A Cox statement said the broadcast schedule was set by CIF “to represent the vast and diverse county and some of the most anticipated matchups in the state.”

Palomar Health is the title sponsor for the nine-game package.

“High school sports are more than just a game for our community,” said Ingo Hentschel, Cox Communications’ San Diego market VP. “They bring communities together and give them a sense of pride in their students and schools. YurView is focused on telling the powerful stories of our local student athletes and creating local programming important to our customers.”

San Diego County Water Authority campaign advertisment.

Water Authority Ads Thank San Diego for Sustainable Planting

The San Diego County Water Authority is spending $100,000 from a state grant for a summer public outreach and educational advertising campaign to promote wider adoption of sustainable landscapes that are more suitable for the region’s Mediterranean climate.

A SDCWA statement said its “Thanks for Planting Me!” campaign offers gratitude to the hundreds of thousands of San Diegans who are using water efficiently, along with encouragement to expand regenerative, low-water landscapes.

The ad campaign, which began in May and will continue through September, features a collection of animated plant personalities, including Succulent Sam, Cactus Kid, Daisy and Rose Marie. The “spokesplants” express their appreciation for being adopted across San Diego County for “our next generation landscape,” as the ads say.

An SDCWA spokesperson told Times of San Diego the ads are appearing on a variety of outdoor platforms, including billboards and transit shelters. Also, digital ads have been placed with Telemundo and The San Diego Union-Tribune among other local websites, along with Meta and Google. Print ads have appeared in The San Diego Union-Tribune en Español, El Latino, Nguoi Viet Tu Do, Asian Journal and Edible San Diego.

The state grant funding the ad campaign is from the Safe Drinking Water, Water Quality and Supply, Flood Control, River and Coastal Protection Bond Act of 2006, administered by the state’s Department of Water Resources, SDCWA said.

San Diego Creative Agency 62ABOVE Adds Staff

62ABOVE, a San Diego-based creative marketing agency, has announced the hiring of Corie Fiebiger as senior public relations manager and Alyssa Kelly as social media and public relations coordinator.

Fiebiger, with 18 years of marketing experience, spent the past two years with San Diego agency (W)right on Communications as a senior communications strategist for lifestyle clients in hospitality, tourism, healthcare and education.

Kelly, with four years of experience, was previously a social media specialist with Ignite Visibility of La Jolla. Prior to that, she spent two years with BigInk Public Relations of Austin, Tex.

“We have been fortunate to find public relations pros who want to be part of an integrated team,” said Indra Gardiner Bowers, CEO of 62ABOVE. “Our best work happens when our teams collaborate and I’m confident Corie and Alyssa are going to be positive contributors to our work and results.”

62ABOVE, with 30 employees, was previously founded as Bailey Gardiner by Indra Gardiner and Jon Bailey in 1995, and became i.d.e.a. in 2014. When Greg Carson joined as partner in 2020, the agency was rebranded as 62ABOVE. The agency’s name comes from its Downtown San Diego location, which sits at 62 feet above sea level.

San Diego AMA Hosts Program on AI

The American Marketing Association San Diego chapter will host a program on how brands and agencies can harness the power of Artificial Intelligence from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Downtown Works, 2011 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

The speaker will be Stephanie Nivinskus with SizzleForce Marketing. AMA said marketers who fail to adopt AI risk falling behind their competitors and missing out on the numerous benefits it offers.

Cost to attend is $30 for members, $40 for nonmembers and $25 for students. The cost includes appetizers and beverages. For more information, send an email to info@sdama.org or visit sdama.org.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.