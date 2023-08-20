Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose for the 27th consecutive day Sunday, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.317, its highest amount since Nov. 19, 2022.

The average price is 11.6 cents more than one week ago, 36.5 cents higher than one month ago, and 2.1 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It has dropped $1.118 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the third consecutive day following a run of 26 increases in 30 days, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.866.

It is 1.8 cents more than one week ago and 28.6 cents higher than one month ago, but 4.2 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.15 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

The potential for hurricane developments and forecasts of an expanding heat dome over Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas this week could push oil prices higher, according to Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. Refineries in those states might have to curb production to deal with the sizzling temperatures, Gross said.

The cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of the pump price, according to Gross.

City News Service contributed to this article.