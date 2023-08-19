A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Oct. 1 Saturday, rising 3.9 cents to $5.308, its highest amount since Nov. 20.

The average price has risen for 26 consecutive days, increasing 35.9 cents, including 2.6 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 11.8 cents more than one week ago, 35.1 cents higher than one month ago and two-tenths of a cent above what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.127 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the second consecutive day following a run of 26 increases in 30 days totaling 31.2 cents, decreasing four- tenths of a cent to $3.869. It is 2.3 cents more than one week ago and 30 cents higher than one month ago, but 4.9 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.147 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

The potential for hurricane developments and forecasts of an expanding heat dome over Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas next week could push oil prices higher, according to Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. Refineries in those states might have to curb production to deal with the sizzling temperatures, Gross said.

The cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of the pump price, according to Gross.

–City News Service