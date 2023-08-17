A new apartment in the Radian tower. Courtesy of the developer

Cisterra Development officially opened its 22-story Radian apartment tower near Petco Park on Wednesday, adding 241 units to the downtown market along with a planned Target store.

Located on the southeastern corner of 9th Avenue and G Street, the tower offers apartments from one to three bedrooms in size as well as penthouse units on the top two floors.

Additionally, a 36,000-square-foot Target store will occupy the ground floor and basement level, with opening planned for early 2024.

“We’re proud to offer Radian as our newest addition to the Ballpark District. Radian is well amenitized with great views and has the feel of a luxury boutique property while offering San Diego’s first urban Target Store.” said Steve Black of Cisterra Development.

Amenities include an indoor-outdoor fitness club, resident clubhouse, dog park and grooming station, multiple outdoor decks with fire pits and an outdoor TV lounge, as well as a rooftop pool featuring cabanas, a whirlpool spa and extensive views.

The tower’s design incorporates the exterior of the Art Deco-style Farkas Store Fixtures building in a nod to the neighborhood’s history.

The tower is 40% leased and 25% occupied with new residents moving in each week, according to the developer.