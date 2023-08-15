Passengers arriving at Ontario International Airport. Courtesy of the airport

Ontario International Airport, a popular departure alternative for Southland travelers, announced Tuesday a record-setting 582,000 passengers passed through the facility in July, besting the record that was established just one month earlier.

July also saw a record 43,000 international travelers at the airport.

“The recent traveler data is stunning to say the least and reflects the strong sense of confidence among our airline partners and customers,” Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority, said in a statement. “While other airports in the region might struggle to regain their position in the market, we at Ontario International continue to deliver a world class, hassle-free experience to travelers both living in and visiting the fast- growing Inland Empire, and the air travel market is responding positively.”

According to the airport, a total of 582,575 passengers moved through the facility in July, up 12% from July 2022. The number of domestic travelers was up by 7% from the same month a year ago, while international travel rose by 146%.

The July passenger number exceeded the monthly record that had been set in June, when 559,447 passengers used the airport.

–City News Service