A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the 19th consecutive day, increasing 1.8 cents to $5.19, its highest amount since Nov. 23.

The average price has increased 24.1 cents over the past 19 days, including 2 cents Friday, after dropping 1.3 cents over the preceding week, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 6.2 cents more than one week ago and 24.8 cents higher than one month ago but 17.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.245 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the 21st time in 25 days, increasing a half-cent to $3.846. It rose 17 consecutive days, was unchanged last Saturday and Monday, dropped two-tenths of a cent Sunday and a half-cent Tuesday and resumed increasing Wednesday.

The national average price has risen 28.3 cents over the past 25 days, including 1.3 cents Friday. It is 1.5 cents more than one week ago and 30.5 cents higher than one month ago but 13.2 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.17 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“We appear to be at a fork in the road when it comes to which direction gas prices will take — up or down,” said Andrew Gross, AAA national public relations manager. “The summer heat that kept people home and suppressed refinery production has eased for now, so we have to look at the cost of oil to determine if the recent price climb is ending.

“More expensive oil will likely lead to higher prices, so stay tuned.”

–City News Service