Port and Crowley Maritime officials at the groundbreaking for the charging station. Photo credit: Screen shot, Crowley.com

The Port of San Diego was part of a groundbreaking this week for an electric shoreside charging station to support the first all-electric tug in the U.S.

Crowley Maritime Corporation, a U.S. maritime, energy and logistics company, will operate “eWolf,” an electric tug that when it is completed will be located at the port’s Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal.

The charging station is a micro-grid charging facility that will allow vessels to recharge quickly while reducing peak loads on the community energy grid. It is equipped with two containerized energy storage systems provided by Corvus Energy, a leading supplier of reliable energy solutions in the maritime sector.

The station is designed to operate on off-peak hours from the community’s energy grid, and it includes a solar power array to support renewable energy use.

“We are proud to work with Crowley and are grateful they chose San Diego Bay as home of the first all-electric tugboat in the United States,” Rafael Castellanos, chairman of the port’s board, said at Wednesday’s groundbreaking. “Their commitment to sustainability in the maritime industry directly aligns with our own efforts and goals to reduce emissions and improve public health in our communities, while also supporting efficient and modern maritime operations.”

Ports throughout California and the nation have been working toward the goal of bringing in more low- or zero-emissions equipment to advance clean-air goals.

“Building a sustainable, zero-emission port of the future requires pioneering new and innovative technology, as well as a commitment to partnerships so we can meet the needs of our communities, customers and people,” said Matt Jackson, vice president of advanced energy for Crowley.

In the case of “eWolf,” aside from the port, the company’s partners include the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, California Air Resources Board, Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Maritime Administration.