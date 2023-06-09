The signature pint glass for SD Beer Weekend. Photo credit: @SDBrewers via Instagram

SD Beer Weekend, back for its second year, begins Friday as breweries throughout San Diego County host events and offer beer specials.

The annual celebration of the local independent craft beer scene, a prelude to San Diego Beer Week in the fall, is put on by the San Diego Brewers Guild.

There are more than 30 participants, including Belching Beaver Brewery, Second Chance Beer Company, The Original 40 Brewing Company, White Labs Brewing, My Yard Live Beer Co. and Eppig Brewing.

Limited-edition commemorative pint glasses featuring San Diego-themed artwork will be sold at participating breweries, and Boelter, the maker of the glassware, will donate a portion of the proceeds from pint glass sales back to the non-profit Brewers Guild.

In addition, the artwork on the pint glasses was created by local designer Tyler Cristobal, a San Diego State graduate and founder of Cristobal Design Company.