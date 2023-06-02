Palomar Medical Center in Escondido. Photo via palomarhealth.org

There will be fees to park in the new parking structure at Palomar Medical Center Escondido beginning Monday, officials have announced.

Patients and visitors will park on the first four floors of the structure, with the fifth and sixth floors for employees only.

Parking rates for patients and visitors will be:

From 0-3 hours – $5

From 3-6 hours – $10

Daily – $20

Methods of payment include cash, credit/debit cards and mobile payment apps. Payment will be accepted at kiosks or via the QR parking app on signs throughout the structure.

The implementation of parking fees is necessary, officials said, to maintain infrastructure, improve safety in the structure and to “ensure a seamless parking experience.”

Electric vehicles may park for free while charging their vehicles up to three hours, but there is a fee to charge them.

LAZ, the parking management company, will have on-site staff to assist with parking-related questions and to enforce parking policies.

The parking structure has “ample” capacity, with real-time space availability indicators to help guide visitors, patients and staff.

Palomar Health’s goal, officials said, “is to continue to reimagine the patient experience during each and every visit, including within the new parking facility.”