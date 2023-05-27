Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since April 4 Saturday, rising 2.3 cents to $4.883, its ninth increase in 10 days.

The average price has risen 6.6 cents over the past 10 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of increases follows a 23-day streak of decreases totaling 9.2 cents.

The average price is 4.7 cents more than one week ago, but 1.4 cents less than one month ago and $1.136 lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.552 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

Refinery issues are expected to cause an increase of 10 to 20 cents per gallon “over the next week or so,” according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

The national average price rose seven-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.579, one day after dropping two-tenths of a cent. It has increased three of the past four days, rising 3.6 cents, including 1.8 cents Wednesday, its largest daily increase since the 2.4-cent increase April 13.

The national average price is 3.9 cents more than one week ago, but 5.7 cents less than one month ago and $1.02 lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.437 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

–City News Service